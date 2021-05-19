FBI releases new videos of Capitol riot suspects, accused of assaulting law enforcement officers

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying two men, one who hit an officer with a baton and another who punched an officer with metal-knuckle gloves.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office has released new information and videos of suspects accused of assaulting federal officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Now, the FBI is asking for the public's help to identify the people involved in two new videos.

In the new videos, a bearded man -- labeled AFO #106 -- can be seen trying to rip off a cop's gas mask before hitting several officers with a tactical baton. A second video shows a man (AFO #134) wearing a red MAGA hat and sunglasses is shown punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

“The American people answered the call when we asked for their help two months ago in identifying 10 individuals captured on video in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge (ADIC) of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said. “As difficult as it is to report family, friends, and co-workers, the American public continues to provide vital assistance to the FBI and our partners in this investigation. We are grateful for the tips we have received. But our work is not done."

The FBI said it has made more than 425 arrests of people allegedly involved in the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan.6, including 90 people arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. The FBI released 10 videos of what they called "the most egregious" assaults on federal officers back in March, and have since arrested two of those suspects: Reed Christensen and Jonathan Munafo.

You can see videos of the other eight suspects the FBI is still seeking here. Anyone with tips can call 1-800- 225-5324 or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

WATCH: AFO# 191 (Reed Christansen)

WATCH: AFO #170 (Jonathan Munafo)

Five people lost their lives and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Two police officers also died by suicide in the weeks following the attack.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.