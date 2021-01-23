Florida man arrested by FBI after posting videos detailing his invasion of the Capitol on Facebook

Bradley Weeks is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct.

WASHINGTON — A man who filmed himself inside the U.S. Capitol participating in the insurrection on Jan. 6 and then posted his videos to social media was arrested Thursday in Florida. Bradley Weeks, of Baker County Florida, was identified by five separate FBI informants.

According to court documents, in a now-deleted video, Weeks showed panoramic views of crowds on the Capitol lawn, shot from what appears to be the upper west terrace of the Capitol. He then turns the camera on himself and delivers a speech, shouting "this is where tyranny will fall."

"We’ve gotten through, and we are going to take back the Capitol," Weeks said to the camera. "We’re taking back our country! This is our 1776!"

Weeks was interviewed by his hometown paper, the Baker County Press, where he said he had "inhaled some tear gas after scaling a wall outside the Capitol Building before going inside but was otherwise alright."

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Weeks was released on condition and has a virtual hearing set for Jan. 26 in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Six people died, including a woman who was shot and two Capitol Police officers, and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.

The building was locked down for more than 4 hours, key members of government were ushered away by armed security to safe locations while other Congressmen and women and their aides barricaded in their offices, fearful for their safety.