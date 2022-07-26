Jan. 6 riot suspect Doug Jensen wants his trial delayed

A motion filed by Doug Jensen’s lawyer Monday asks for the trial to be delayed until February 2023 to "obtain a less politically charged jury pool.”

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Des Moines man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is asking for his September trial to be moved to early 2023.

A motion filed by Doug Jensen’s lawyer Monday asked for his trial, scheduled for Sept. 19, to be delayed until after the Jan 6. House Select Committee’s final report comes out and mid-term elections are over to “obtain a less politically charged jury pool.”

According to court documents, Jensen and his counsel believe the current publicity surrounding the insurrection has created “an atmosphere of intense personal opinions and biases that will be difficult, if not impossible, to weed out” during the jury selection process.

They also claim the November mid-term elections would further “polarize and inflame the populace,” particularly in the District of Columbia where Jensen will be facing trial.

Jensen plead not guilty to seven charges in February 2021, including:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official preceding

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon (x2)

Disorder conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building