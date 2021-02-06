DC Police officer Michael Fanone talks January 6 in TIME cover story

Fanone is on the cover of the August 23 issue.

WASHINGTON — DC Police Officer Michael Fanone will appear on the cover of the latest issue of TIME Magazine discussing the January 6 Capitol riot and what he's been going through since that day.

Fanone has been outspoken about what he's been dealing with, both personally and professionally, in interviews with WUSA9 and during the recent House special committee hearing.

In testimony that conveyed the ongoing sadness, pain and, at times, rage of the men and women who stood against thousands of insurrectionists on Jan. 6, two Capitol Police officers – Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn – and two D.C. Metropolitan Police officers – Officers Daniel Hodges and Fanone – spoke for more than three hours about the violent assaults, xenophobic insults and lingering injuries they suffered.

On January 6 Fanone was dragged into the crowd and repeatedly beaten and Tased. He suffered a concussion and a heart attack, and was knocked unconscious for more than four minutes.

"I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm. I was electrocuted again, and again, and again," Fanone testified.

In a conversation with WUSA9, Fanone discussed the after effects of the violent day.

“I can see that day like I'm living it as we speak,” Fanone said, adding the memories do not haunt him like they once did. “Because it's just like, that's a part of who I am now. I'm proud of what I did. And I don't think I would have had it any other way.”

In the TIME story, written by Molly Ball, Fanone said he does not want the events of January 6 to be forgotten.

“There’s people on both sides of the political aisle that are like, ‘Listen, Jan. 6 happened, it was bad, we need to move on as a country….What an arrogant f-cking thing for someone to say that wasn’t there that day….What needs to happen is there needs to be a reckoning.”