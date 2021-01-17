Police release photos of 7 suspects in attacks on officers during Capitol breach

The injured officers include Ofc. Mike Fanone, who suffered a heart attack after being beaten and Tased by insurrectionists.

WASHINGTON — The DC Police Department released photos of seven suspects wanted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, including in the violent assault on Officer Mike Fanone.

Fanone and his partner Officer Jimmy Albright self-deployed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and wound up as one of just a few dozen officers trying to hold a hallway against the mob.

During the chaos, Fanone, a father of four, was grabbed and dragged out into the crowd alone, where the crowd proceeded to beat, Tase and smash him with flagpoles.

A photo taken of that moment from overhead shows Fanone face down on the ground, a rioter holding a police baton over his neck. At one point, one of the rioters moved like he was going to impale him on the end of a flagpole.

"Guys were like grabbing gear off my vest," Fanone said. "I remember guys chanting, like ‘Kill him with his own gun!’"

Fanone managed to hold on to his gun, and his partner eventually was able to drag him back inside. Fanone was hospitalized to be treated for a mild heart attack and is currently out on sick leave.

On Sunday, the FBI and DC Police Department released photographs of seven individuals wanted in connection with the assault on officers on Jan. 6. None of the suspects have yet been identified as one of the dozens of people already charged in the event.

Officer Fanone suffered a mild heart attack when we was repeatedly beaten & tased by his attackers during the Jan 6th insurrection. We need your help finding them!!



Have info? Call the FBI’s Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/wf26wBOSz0 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 17, 2021