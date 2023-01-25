'Dadbodbob' charged with felony in connection with Capitol riot

Robert William DeGregoris, of Aldie, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday on a felony count of civil disorder and four misdemeanor charges.

WASHINGTON — A Loudoun County man was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts alleging he participated in the attempt to push past a police line and enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

A criminal complaint was unsealed Wednesday against Robert William DeGregoris, of Aldie, in D.C. District Court. The complaint lists five counts, including a felony count of civil disorder and four misdemeanor counts alleging he engaged in physical violence and committed disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted grounds during the Capitol riot.

According to the complaint, DeGregoris, wearing a red jacket and camouflage hat, was identified as a man seen in open source and bodyworn camera footage pushing his way to the entrance of the Lower West Terrace Tunnel while a mob of people was attempting to push past a police line. The tunnel was the site of some of the most prolonged and violent confrontations between rioters and police on Jan. 6, including the assault on former DC Police Officer Mike Fanone.

Investigators say DC Police bodyworn camera footage shows DeGregoris at the front of the crowd at the tunnel’s entrance around 4 p.m. joining the push against the police line, helping other rioters push a ladder toward police and possibly striking an officer’s helmet at one point. The complaint does not charge DeGregoris with assault.

According to the complaint, DeGregoris was identified following a tip the FBI received about his Twitter account, which used the name “Sovereign Patriot” and the handle “@dadbodbob.” In the post, investigators say DeGregoris wrote, “Took some pepper spray & tear gas breaching the front doors….. Worth it.” As of Wednesday afternoon, the account appeared to be suspended from the site. According to the complaint, DeGregoris denied any knowledge of the post.

A warrant for DeGregoris’ arrest was approved by a judge on Monday and executed Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, no attorney had entered the case on DeGregoris’ behalf and it was unclear whether he had made his initial appearance before a judge.

More than 950 defendants have now been charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Of those, approximately 350 defendants have either been convicted or pleaded guilty to crimes ranging from parading in a Capitol building to seditious conspiracy.