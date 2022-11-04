Emily Hernandez was one of three St. Louis area residents sentenced Monday.

WASHINGTON — Three people from the St. Louis area have been sentenced in federal court for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol.

William Merry, his niece Emily Hernandez and friend Paul Westover received sentences Monday morning. All three had entered guilty pleas.

Merry, of St. Louis County, was sentenced to 45 days in prison with nine months supervised release and 80 hours of community service. He also has to pay $500 in restitution and a $10 special assessment fee.

Westover, of Lake St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 days and ordered to pay $500 in restitution, plus a $10 special assessment fee. He has 30 days to surrender himself. There is no term of supervised release after he serves his sentence.

Hernandez, of Sullivan, was sentenced to 30 days with one year of supervised release and 80 hours of community service. She must surrender herself by June 15. She too has to pay $500 in restitution and a $10 special assessment fee. The judge agreed to recommend she serve her time at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Hernandez was given more time to self-surrender due to an ongoing fatal car crash case. According to a crash report the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Passat the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Franklin County back on Jan. 5 when she crashed head-on into a Buick Enclave, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver. She was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated: one resulting in death and one resulting in serious physical injury.

Merry admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C. with Hernandez and Westover to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. After marching to the Capitol, Merry, Westover and Hernandez saw rioters break through police barricades and storm the Capitol.

In his plea, Merry said they entered the Senate Wing door to the Capitol before making their way to the House Speaker’s suite. Merry said he saw someone rip a sign that said “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi” off the entryway and a second person smash the sign against the wall.

He said he then encouraged his niece to pick up a piece of the sign, and the pair held it up for a video that was shared widely on social media.

Federal prosecutors alleged Westover also entered the Senate wing of the Capitol, including an area of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, during the insurrection. He was in the building for about 35 minutes.