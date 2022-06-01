DC mayor reflects on first anniversary of Capitol riot

“It is not overstating it to say that our first responders protected lawmakers, defended our Capitol - the building itself - but also what it stands for."

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shared her remarks regarding the first anniversary of the Capitol riot on Thursday by saying thank you to first responders who stepped up on that day and highlighting changes she would still like to see implemented moving forward.

The mayor started her comments by thanking the Metropolitan Police Department, the DC Fire and EMS Department and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency for their call to action one year ago, saying that they performed admirably and put their lives on the line.

“It is not overstating it to say that our first responders protected lawmakers, defended our Capitol - the building itself - but also what it stands for: our great democracy,” she said.

She also added that first responders are prepared in the “unlikely event” that any issues arise and that they are monitoring all available information for threats.

Mayor Bowser also restated the four calls to action she originally shared on the morning of Jan. 7, including getting D.C. statehood on the president’s desk, the immediate transfer of the DC National Guard from the president’s command to the command of the mayor of D.C., the creation of a nonpartisan commission to understand the security failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and accountability for the insurrectionists who incited violence at the Capitol.

Bowser emphasized the importance of Congress taking action to advance D.C. statehood and other voter protections. She also said that more must be done to protect the peaceful transfer of power, such as designating joint sessions of Congress as National Special Security events.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee joined the mayor in thanking first responders as well as D.C. residents for heeding Bowser's warning to stay home on Jan. 6. He also highlighted the fact that law enforcement is still searching for leads on a person who planted pipe bombs in the city one year ago who has remained at large. He shared that, of the 700 insurrection-related arrests made so far, many were done so using tips from citizens who took the time to send them to law enforcement.

“Tweet it - put it on your Facebook pages, share it far and wide,” the chief said regarding the poster below. “We still need to hold this individual accountable for his or her actions that day.”

DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly joined Bowser and Contee in elections. He also thanked regional partnerships that were a great help on Jan. 6., 2022.

“It was remarkable to see our people work, come back to work to grow the force to protect the community. It is an honor to lead these people, but they deserve every bit of thanks and support that we can give them,” Donnelly said.‘They did this during COVID and they continue to do it every day, so I’m very proud of them.”

Finally, Bowser reminded the public to always "say something if you see something" and to report anything suspicious by calling 911, logging on to iWatchDC.org, or using MPD’s tip line by texting the number 50411.