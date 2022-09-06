‘It is what it is’ | This is the woman behind the viral ‘insurrection’ shirt worn at the Jan. 6 hearing

Officer Harry Dunn was present during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. He wore a t-shirt defining the word ‘insurrection’ to the Jan. 6 hearing.

WASHINGTON — Nicole Harrison, also known as Sassy, was sitting on her huge beanbag in her D.C. home when she saw one of her Sassy Frizzle creations live on television at one of the most prominent investigations in United States history: the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing.

Officer Harry Dunn walked inside the U.S. Capitol building on June 9, a man, who once stood in the same building where he helped fight off trespassers who violated the building over a year ago. He was seen wearing a custom design shirt with the word "insurrection" written over it.

Insurrection is defined as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government,” according to the Merriam-Webster website.

It’s simple, yet the shirt provoked a statement. The word that has been a debate amongst politicians has become part of the conversation surrounding the hearing itself.

The brains and creator behind the shirt are Sassy. To her surprise, Dunn wore it to the hearing.

“In walked him wearing a Sassy Frizzle design and I was like ‘oh my God,’” said Sassy.

She is a southern woman who now considers D.C. her home and works as a graphic designer. Sassy is a one-woman show that designs and produces all her apparel from the comfort of her home.

Sassy witnessed, as long as the rest of the country, the unforgettable events that unfolded on Jan. 6. She was worried about her friend, Officer Dun, safety and went for hours not knowing her friend's condition.

“As all this stuff started to happen, my first thought was ‘is Harry okay?’”

Officer Dunn wanted to make a statement that was direct and straight to the point, Sassy said.

“One of the biggest things I love about apparel and creating statement pieces is [that] you can say a whole lot without ever having to open your mouth,” said Sassy.

The purpose behind defining “insurrection,” Sassy says was to be transparent about what went down on Jan. 6.

“This is what it was, this is what it is and this is what I said about it…Whether you agree with the premise behind it and all that other stuff, it is what it is,” said Sassy.

This is my talented friend who made my shirt. Thank you Sassy https://t.co/O9W0HCvPNd — Harry A Dunn 🖤 (@libradunn) June 10, 2022

Sassy says creating this shirt and working with Dunn on this project was her way of supporting Dunn after what he experienced on Jan. 6.

Giving a voice to the voiceless is her purpose behind many of Sassy’s creations, and it started with herself. Many moments throughout her life, Sassy felt as if her voice was not loud enough, but putting a message on clothes made her feel empowered. She knows her messages are being worn, and finally, they are being heard.

“Not everyone is meant to be a politician and a lawyer. Not everybody is meant to be a police officer or whatever you want to insert there. But there is a place for everybody,” Sassy adds.

“Even if I don’t have the courage, or whatever the reason is behind me not speaking, putting it on a t-shirt empowers me and what I want to do is empower other people,” Sassy explains.

The feedback on the shirt she says has been amazing and very validating. The shirt has now risen to be her second most popular shirt on her website, she says. Sassy adds that oftentimes in society people say to not walk through life seeking validation from others, which she says is “good in theory but in practice is hard.” These messages have reassured her that she is on the right path.