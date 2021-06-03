NoVA Marine who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 indicted on 9 charges including assaulting an officer

According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors around 2:25 p.m. Once inside, prosecutors say the 40-year-old Woodbridge man positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.

“The Marine Corps is clear on this: there is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps," wrote Marine Corps spokesman, Major J. A. Hernandez. "Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values. Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps. We are proud of the fact that Marines come from every race, creed, cultural background and walk of life. We expect every Marine to treat their fellow Marines with dignity and respect. Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks.”