Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pennsylvania, is accused of calling for violence and then joining in a mob who broke through windows and doors on January 6.

MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman heard shouting at police to “Bring Nancy Pelosi out” to be hanged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol is among those charged in a new round of arrests stemming from the January 6 insurrection.

Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pennsylvania, faces the most serious charge in this latest round. She's among two Pennsylvania residents and five from upstate New York charged Wednesday with being part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who pushed past police officers and broke through windows and doors.

Bauer appeared during an online court hearing and was released on bond.

The other McKean County resident, William Blauser Jr. of Ludlow, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.