Calls for impeachment grow in wake of pro-Trump riot at Capitol

So far, far more Congressional Democrats than Republicans have voiced support for the move.

WASHINGTON — In the wake of the assault on the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears ready to sanction a vote on impeachment as early as Monday.

Many Congressional Democrats have joined the call to make that happen and now some Republicans have signaled they are open to the move as well.

A mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United Sates Capitol Wednesday, after a rally where some argue the President incited the riot.

"We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough, we will not take it anymore," said Trump. "We're going to walk down to the Capitol."

The President continued to claim the presidential election was illegitimate, despite the fact that all 50 states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, have certified their results and courts, led by judges from both parties, have rejected dozens of the President's lawsuits.

At the same rally near the White House, Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told the crowd "let's have trial by combat."

On Thursday, the President released a video on Twitter admitting defeat, but some in Congress say it's too little, too late.

Now, the House of Representatives prepares new articles of impeachment. This time, the charge would be incitement of insurrection.

"Five lives were lost, people were killed," said Representative David Cicilline.

Morning at the Capitol. Security still very tight around the complex.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/KFS7QnE37G — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) January 9, 2021

A Rhode Island Democrat, Cicilline helped author the resolution.

It's not just Democrats, though. Some Republicans like Senator Ben Sasse now say they're open to the idea as well.

"I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move because as I’ve told, I believe the President has disregarded his oath of office," said Sasse.

"Donald Trump has acted shamefully, he has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty, and he will be remembered for having incited this and for having drawn more division into an already divided people," added the Nebraska Republican.

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski told an Anchorage newspaper she wants the President to step down.

"I want him to resign," she told the paper. "I want him out. He has caused enough damage."