FAIRFAX, Va. — There are over 13,000 miles of road to maintain in northern Virginia.

During snow storms, plowing begins once 2 inches of snow has fallen.

The Virginia Department of Transportation's goal is to get 2- 4 inches cleared within 24 hours.

National Park Service officials confirmed that the federal government would still treat the roads, despite a partial federal government shutdown.

NPS covered roads like the George Washington Parkway, Baltimore Washington Parkway, Rock Creek Parkway, and some others.

VDOT is in charge of plowing public roads, but for those sidewalks, people are on their own. The same thing is true with private streets, too.

Track VDOT crews with the plow tracker on their website.

