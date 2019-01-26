WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Hours after President Donald J. Trump agreed to end the longest government shutdown in American history, the National Park Service said it expects to be fully functional by Sunday.

According to a Washington spokesperson for the Park Service, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget has yet to send reopening guidance to any of the country's 418 national park sites.

The delay is expected to prevent personnel from immediately returning to sites across the capital, from the Vietnam Wall on the National Mall to Anacostia Park.

Earlier Friday evening, the Smithsonian announced all of its institutions will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 29, resuming normal hours and operations.