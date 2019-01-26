WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Hours after President Donald J. Trump agreed to end the longest government shutdown in American history, the National Park Service said it expects the Mall to be fully functional by Sunday.

According to a Washington spokesperson for the Park Service, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget has yet to send reopening guidance as a short-term continuing resolution ended the impasse.

"We appreciate the support of state and local partners nationwide who stepped up to offer support to national parks," said NPS Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith in a statement Friday.

"We are grateful to have the dedicated men and women of the National Park Service back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks."

Earlier in the evening, the Smithsonian announced all of its institutions will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 29, resuming normal hours and operations.