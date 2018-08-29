WASHINGTON -- The topic of suicide among adolescents is gaining nationwide attention after a tragic incident in Colorado.

Nine-year-old Jamel Myles committed suicide just days after he told his classmates he was gay at his Colorado school. His mother told WUSA9 affiliate KUSA-TV that bullying was a factor in the case.

In 2016, 436 children between the ages of 10 and 14 committed suicide in America. The Centers for Disease Control said suicide was the second leading cause of death among that age group.

In 2015, Chase Lowe, 12, of Carroll County, Md., took his life.

His parents said it came as a surprise.

"We didn't really have any behaviors that we could pinpoint back up on leading to the suicide," said Chase's father Darin Lowe.

Unfortunately, Chase's stepmother, Lori Barnard, saID such stories are becoming more prevalent in America's homes.

"When we tell our story, you hear it more and more," she said. "We're hearing it younger and younger."

Both Lowe and Barnard will participate in the Carroll County Out of the Darkness Walk, on Saturday, September 8, to spread awareness about the issue of suicide.

The walk, which will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will take place at Krimgold Park in Woodbine, Maryland.

"It's something we chose to do," Barnard said. "To reach as many people as we could so another family doesn't have to go through what we went through."

The National Institute of Mental Health said there are some warning signs to look out for with children who may be contemplating suicide.

Experts say you should see if your child feels empty, hopeless or trapped. On top of that, they may act anxious or agitated. Parents should also lookout what children search online.

