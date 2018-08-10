WASHINGTON -- Twenty people were killed Saturday in what is being called the deadliest transportation accident since 2009 when a plane crashed into a home near Buffalo and 50 people died.

All 18 people inside of the limo and two pedestrians were killed in upstate New York.

Investigators said it appeared the 2001 Ford Excursion Limo plowed through an intersection and into a parking lot.

The vehicle hit two pedestrians and slammed into an empty SUV before careening into a ditch.

New York's governor revealed the limo involved in the crash failed a DMV inspection last month, and the driver did not have the right type of license.

Is there a way we can find out if a Limo company is reputable in the DC-area before you get in?

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia all have similar rules when it comes to limos.

You must have a certain type of license, insurance, and go through inspections.

However, there are different resources available to make sure drivers, companies, and the limos are on the up and up.

District of Columbia

If you’re looking for limo information in the District, check out the Department of For-Hire Vehicles website.

Click on the Face ID Licensing button which will take you to a database of all active drivers, vehicles, and companies.

You can search for drivers by using their names or ID numbers.

For vehicles, use the tag or PVIN number, you only need a company name to search for businesses.

Anthony Johnson is the owner of Executive Signature Services, which is a car service in Prince George’s County.

His company follows the same rules as limos and taxis when it comes to safety regulations.

Maryland

The Maryland Public Service Commission has a few of the same categories as DC that you can search for drivers and vehicles.

A spokesperson said if you see a business, driver, or vehicle listed under their database, they are considered active and in good standing.

There is a separate tab that allows a potential customer to search suspended companies in alphabetical order.

Washington Metro Area – DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

The last thing to check is the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission.

This database covers DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

You can search more than 3,000 companies by typing in the business name or explore nearly 5,400 vehicles.

State agencies in the DC-area area said customers should always do a self-inspection before getting inside of a limo.

Additionally, if there are questions or concerns about a company or driver, call the agency in charge of regulations in that state or city right away.

