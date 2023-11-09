World Central Kitchen volunteers respond to Morocco after massive quake

World Central Kitchen workers are using helicopters to get food and medical help to those in hard-to-reach areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco — D.C. chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen volunteers are on the ground in Morocco after a devastating earthquake killed thousands on Friday. Volunteers took to social media on Monday to give an update on the work they are doing.

Sam Bloch, Director of Emergency Response for WCK, said in a video that workers are using helicopters to get food and resources to hard-hit areas that were especially hard to reach. Volunteers are also spreading out to bring food and water to as many communities as possible by road as well.

"Whatever it takes, World Central Kitchen is getting meals to communities," Andrés said in an X post.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and hit at 11:11 p.m. Friday, the USGS said. It was North African country’s strongest quake in over 120 years, and it toppled buildings in regions where many are constructed with bricks made of mud. A total of 2,497 people were confirmed dead and at least 2,476 others were injured, the Interior Ministry reported.

Aftershocks have since hit the zone, rattling nerves in areas where damage has left buildings unstable.