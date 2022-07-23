Did anyone win Friday's $660 million Mega Millions jackpot?

The prize money has quickly climbed in the last few weeks, but the odds of winning remain the same.

WASHINGTON — Mega Millions' jackpot prize is sizzling up yet again as players hoped to hit the $660 million prize. The sum was the third largest prize in the game's 20-year history and the ninth largest jackpot in the nation.

The winning numbers for Friday night's game were 14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball 16 and Megaplier 3. In order to win the jackpot, a winner needs to get all five numbers correct as well as the Gold Mega Ball number.

No one won the jackpot, but a ticket sold in Virginia matched the five white balls to win $1 million. Tickets sold in Delaware, New York and New Jersey matched five with the Megaplier to win $3 million each.

Without a winner, the jackpot sum is sizzling up to an estimated $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has steadily grown since someone last won on April 15. There has been more than 20 consecutive drawings without a winning ticket matching all six numbers.

The $790 million prize would be the nation's fourth largest jackpot. Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been higher, both above $1 billion.

In the chance that someone does match all six numbers, the winner would have the option for an annuity option, which is paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option.

Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.