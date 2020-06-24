Consumer Reports: 'Harmful' levels of arsenic found in Whole Foods' bottled water

According to Consumer Reports bottled water they tested from Whole Foods had arsenic levels that were 'concerning.'

WASHINGTON — Whole Foods has responded to a report out which says Starkey Spring Water, sold by the grocery retailer, has what amounts to three times the level of arsenic compared to other bottled water brands.

The watchdog group Consumer Reports says "potentially harmful level of arsenic" were found in samples of water tested from bottles of Starkey Spring Water sold by Whole Foods.



In a statement, a Whole Foods Spokesperson wrote, "At Starkey Water, our highest priority is to provide customers with safe, high-quality and refreshing spring water. Beyond the required annual testing by an FDA certified lab, we have an accredited third-party lab test every production run of water before it is sold. These products meet all FDA requirements and are fully compliant with FDA standards for heavy metals.”

Consumer Reports describes arsenic as a "potentially dangerous heavy metal" and said they found that bottles of Starkey Spring Water they tested had "concerning levels of arsenic" in them.

CNN recently reported that federal regulations limit how much arsenic is allowed in bottled water to 10 parts per billion, but Consumer Reports has been trying to get that lowered to 3 parts per billion, citing health reasons. According to Consumer Reports, "even small amounts of the heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and lower IQ scores in children."