White House orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis

WASHINGTON — The White House has ordered the United States flag to be flown at half-staff for the remainder of the day on Saturday, July 18 in respect for the memory of US Rep. John Lewis.
"As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions through July 18, 2020. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half‑staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."
The president has not released any additional statement regarding the passing of Lewis.
The congressman and veteran civil rights leader, often referred to as the "conscience of the Congress," passed away on Friday, following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.
Photos: Memorial to Rep. John Lewis grows in downtown Atlanta
RELATED HEADLINES |
Tributes to Rep. John Lewis shared by civil rights luminaries, colleagues, celebrities across the globe