"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is recovering from emergency surgery.

The show tweeted Friday that Sajak underwent surgery for a blocked intestine, causing Thursday's taping schedule to be canceled. Sajak, who turned 73 last month, is said to be resting comfortably.

Taping resumed Friday with co-star Vanna White filling in as host. It is not clear when the episodes will air.

Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" hosted by People Magazine. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

AP