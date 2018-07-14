We all scream for ice cream, especially when the frozen treat is free or cheap.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and restaurants across the nation are celebrating with discounted desserts.

The day became official 34 years ago when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month.

Back in 1984, Reagan’s proclamation noted the ice cream industry generated $3.5 billion in annual sales.

According to Womply, a small business software provider, July is the number one sales month of the year for the ice cream and frozen yogurt businesses, said Brad Plothow, the company’s vice president of brand and communications.

Frozen freebies

Offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

Ice Cream Jubilee: If you're already in Navy Yard for the MLB All-Star Game, you're in luck. With any purchase of a regular size cone, Ice Cream Jubilee is giving away one free mini-scoop of Snickers Snickerdoodle.

A post shared by Ice Cream Jubilee (@icecreamjubilee) on Jul 14, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also be weekly exclusives through the app.

Dippin’ Dots: Get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window at select stores and shopping center locations. Times vary by location.

Halo Top: To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, the ice cream brand says it’s giving away free pints of its “Gold Edition” to the “first few lucky people.” Learn more at www.halotop.com/new.

PetSmart: This ice cream freebie is only for dogs. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

RaceTrac: For a limited time, kids 12 and under get a free kids cup of ice cream at locations with Swirl World treat centers. Plus, get a 16-ounce cup for a $3 flat rate.

Sam’s Club: Get free samples of the ICEE float from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at all locations. No membership is needed to sample the float available in the Sam’s Club Café, which are open to everyone. A 20-ounce ICEE mixed with frozen yogurt is 99 cents daily.

16 Handles: The New York City-based chain is giving away free 3-ounce cups of its new Raspberry Lemon Gelato, which launches Sunday.

Your Pie Pizza: Get a free scoop of the chain’s authentic Italian gelato Sunday at participating locations.

Sweet savings

Baskin-Robbins: Find exclusive National Ice Cream Day offers on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app including buy-one-get-one free cone offers and $2 off a medium milkshake. The ice cream chain also launches its new Freak Shakes Sunday, which will be available through July 31.

Carvel: Buy one soft-serve ice cream cup or cone in any flavor or size and get a second cup or cone free Sunday.

This Sunday is #NationalIceCreamDay! Celebrate with BOGO cones and cups of soft serve all day at Carvel! pic.twitter.com/B6sDZUfoHN — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 12, 2018

Cold Stone Creamery: There will be a buy-one-get-one free coupon for National Ice Cream Day. Sign up for offers at www.coldstonecreamery.com.

Cumberland Farms: From 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, text the word “SCOOPS” to 64827 to get $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream.

Godiva: Buy a soft-serve cup or cone and parfaits Sunday and get 50 percent off the second at participating locations Sunday.

goPuff: On Sunday, the convenience store delivery service will have special National Ice Cream Day bundles at www.gopuff.com. Plus, goPuff is giving away free pints through Sunday on its Instagram page.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: The Cincinnati-based chain celebrates its 148th birthday Sunday with a one-day promotion. Details will be posted on its social channels, the company said in a blog post.

Marble Slab Creamery/MaggieMoo’s: Receive a free Kids Cup or Cone with any Regular or Best Value Cup or Cone and a coupon that will be posted on the company’s Facebook page, on Instagram and Twitter account. The coupon is valid Sunday through July 19 at participating locations. Limit one per customer and one-time use.

Snow Monkey: Get 25 percent off online orders of the superfood ice cream alternative Sunday with code ISCREAM25.

Whole Foods Market: Through Sunday, get two of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6 and Prime Members get an extra 10 percent off.

Yasso: Throughout July for National Ice Cream Monday, Yasso has $1 off coupons on its Instagram page. Starting Monday, Yasso will be offering free delivery on Instacart with any $10 Yasso purchase.

Yogurtland: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, get a buy-one-get-one free deal at all U.S. locations.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM