DES MOINES, Iowa — After months of speculation and secrecy, the 2020 presidential primary season is about to explode into public view.

Several Democrats are already in the race, but a half dozen more are locking down final travel, staffing and strategy preparations to launch White House bids in the coming weeks.

While plans may change in some cases, the announcements are expected to come in waves, the first featuring a group of ambitious Senate Democrats including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. The second wave will likely include political heavyweights like former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

Interviews with senior aides for several top Democratic prospects reveal that the waiting game is almost over.