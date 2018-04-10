Editor's Note: The video is live and may contain profanity and language that is not suitable for all viewers.

Celebrities and protesters are expected to descend upon Capitol Hill on Thursday to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Organizers of the #CANCELKAVANAUGH protest said they would be outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

"We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday," the group's organizer, Party Majority PAC, wrote on the event's website. "It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday."

Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer and Whoopi Goldberg are a few of the celebrities due to make appearances at the event.

Other protests are planned across the country. The University of Vermont will hold a rally called, "Cancel Class. Cancel Kavanugh." The Burlington Free Press is providing live coverage of that rally, here.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM