RED BANK, NJ — More than a dozen fans walked out of Wanda Sykes' show at Count Basie Center for the Arts Thursday, after the comedian opened with a series of jokes about President Donald Trump.

Sykes began her set poking fun at Trump's assertion that world leaders who laughed during his recent United Nations address were laughing with him, not at him. (If that was the case, "What was the joke he told?" Sykes quipped).

She also joked that, while other presidents seemed to have aged at a faster-than-typical rate while in office, the general public seemed to be aging more quickly during Trump's administration. Trump hadn't aged a bit, Sykes deadpanned.

Bunch of people heckled @iamwandasykes at her Count Basie Theatre for doing a significant amount of material about our...current political climate.



Her response: “What do you expect? I’m a black lesbian.”



Her response: "What do you expect? I'm a black lesbian."

A few minutes after the show began, some attendees began heckling the comedian.

"Do some comedy!" one attendee shouted.

"Too political!" another yelled from the crowd.

Sykes, a frequent Trump critic, paused briefly to ask what displeased attendees had expected to see at her show, and continued with her set.

Attendees said they believed one of the hecklers and his party were removed from the theater by staff. A few said they walked out because they thought it was unfair the heckler had been asked to leave.

Disputes erupt in lobby over Sykes' comments

The walkout erupted in the theater lobby with yelling and heated arguments as attendees turned against staff and against each other. Some show-goers demanded refunds from staff, others protested being thrown out of the venue, and still others argued with each other over politics and whether Sykes' subject matter was appropriate.

Several said they left because of what they saw as an attack on the president. They said they asked staff in the lobby for a refund but were refused or asked to call the theater during business hours.

"I paid for a comedy show, not for a political venue," said Christine Delancey of Old Bridge. "First of all, you don't bash our president. I am not a Trump supporter, but he is my president, and I would never bash my president."

Others who remained said they enjoyed the show and had been entertained by the comedy — even the jokes made at Trump's expense.

"She (Sykes) made her point — she's a black lesbian," said Gabby Young of Brick, quoting a comment Sykes made after she was heckled. "You knew what you were gonna get. You should have known that it wasn't going to be pro-Trump."

Theater staff at the venue Thursday said they could not comment on the incident.

