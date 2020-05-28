When and how Walt Disney World plans to reopen

Your next visit to the happiest place on Earth is going to look a whole lot different. Here's everything you need to know before planning your trip.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperature checks, masks, limited guests and no parades, these are just some of the tactics Disney is taking in order to reopen.

Disney shuttered its parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They've been closed to the public since March 15, but people will finally be able to return starting in July. The individual parks aren't reopening all at once either, they'll be staggered:

July 11 - Magic Kingdom & Animal Kingdom reopen to the general public

July 15 - EPCOT and Hollywood Studios reopen to the general public.

But if you get there in July, don't expect it to look exactly like your last trip to the happiest place on Earth. A whole raft of safety measures are going to be implemented.

First - temperature checks. Before you even get into the park, you'll undergo a temperature screening. The threshold hasn't been announced yet, but if the measures at Disney Springs are anything to go by, the magic number is 100.4 degrees. When guests were allowed back at the Florida shopping and restaurant district, anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees was turned away, and so was everyone in their party.

Another thing - all guests (aged 3 and older) will have to wear masks or cloth face coverings. We know this is a good idea anyway to help slow the spread of the virus. Any time you're in a crowded area you should mask up. But if you still want to still be immersed in the Disney magic, good news, the company started selling its own brand of masks, so you can fit right in!

Plus, no more parades! In order to cut down on crowds building up, Disney is temporarily stopping parades and night time spectaculars. No return date is scheduled yet. Other “high-touch” experiences like makeovers, playgrounds and character meet and greets are also still on hiatus, but characters will still be in the parks.

Possibly the biggest change is the limited attendance. The amount of people allowed in will be significantly lowered, so Disney will be managing attendance through a new theme park reservation system. It will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. Disney is also temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so it can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations. Disney Vacation Club members can still make new reservations. Existing ticket holders and Annual Pass-holders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold.

Disney shared its full plan on its blog:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis still has to sign off on the measures in order for Walt Disney World to be able to reopen. But he has already approved the reopening of Universal Orlando's plan to reopen.