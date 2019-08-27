College gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi, whose dance-influenced floor routine made her a viral sensation, will be one of the 21 athletes appearing in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue. It will be the final issue of the magazine's 21-year run.

Other stars appearing in the issue include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, National League MVP Christian Yelich, and Brooks Koepka, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world.

The Body Issue features athletes posing tastefully nude to show off their physiques.

Ohashi has been vocal about overcoming issues of body shaming in her past.

“Being comfortable with the only person that matters, yourself, is something that you can forever work towards. You’re the only person that has your back and you’re the only person that has your skin 100% of the time," Ohashi told People in May.

Ohashi's floor routine, which included dance and music influences from Tina Turner, The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, has been viewed more than 58 million times on YouTube since January. Here's a reminder of why she became an internet star.

It won Ohashi two ESPYs this year -- Best Play and Best Viral Sports Moment.

Ohashi has graduated. She made her professional debut at last week's Aurora Games. But it was a one-time deal. She says she's retiring from the sport. Ohashi has been working on a book of poetry. She's also expressed interest in talking about mental health issues.

Here is the full list of athletes appearing in the Body Issue, which hits newsstands Sept. 6.