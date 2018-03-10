Wednesday, October 3 at exactly 2:18 p.m. ET marks the first national use of the Wireless Emergency Alert system, or WEA.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission, the message sent will simply state: "Presidential Alert" and have text below that reads: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

While thousands of articles have been published about this test and what it will do, there are still hundreds of questions, comments and claims spreading misinformation. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know:

What the FCC says

There is no sign up for this message.

There is no cost.

All modern cellphones that meet the WEA criteria will receive these messages.

There are only 3 legal types of alerts: Alerts from the president Alerts involving imminent threats to safety or life Amber alerts

Some subscribers allow you to block the last two types of alerts from WEA, but presidential alerts cannot be blocked.

The FCC says consumers are not tracked or logged in any way.

In a video, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai explained how it works: "Government agencies send the alerts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA. FEMA then sends the alerts to the wireless providers, which then push the alerts in turn to mobile phones in the impacted communities."

What FEMA says

Phones that are on and in service range should receive WEA messages.

The system was created in 2008 and activated in 2012.

📳 TODAY (10/3): At 2:18 PM EDT, we will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system nationwide. Expect a message box on your phone along with a loud tone and vibration.



Questions? Visit https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF pic.twitter.com/cCXJGGObPP — FEMA (@fema) October 3, 2018

Laws about the usage of WEA

President Barack Obama signed the 2015 "Integrated Public Alert and Warning System Modernization Act" into law in 2016.

It guided the ways in which local, state and federal officials could use these alerts.

A relevant portion of the act reads: "Except to the extent necessary for testing the public alert and warning system, the public alert and warning system shall not be used to transmit a message that does not relate to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster or threat to public safety."

Overall, Wednesday's alert is just a test

The FCC and FEMA have pages dedicated to WEA and the alert on Wednesday.

Cell phone owners in the United States will receive WEA alerts from the president regardless of whether their carrier allows them to opt out of the other alerts.

The presidential alert can only be activated by the current president, but the reasons for doing so are legally defined.

While VERIFY cannot state what a person or administration's long term intent or goals may be, we can VERIFY that the test on Wednesday is just that - a test.

