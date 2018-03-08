LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police plan to make public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced he'll brief the media Friday on the results of 10 months investigating the Oct. 1 shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

The sheriff has said authorities may never know what made Stephen Paddock shoot from the Mandalay Bay into a concert crowd of 22,000 people.

But police and the FBI say the shooter acted alone and it was not terrorism.

Police have released 13 batches of documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video over the last three months.

They have shown chaos, heartbreak and heroism, but have not provided a motive.

