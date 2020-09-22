x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Nation World

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

After the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared by deputies.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kobe Bryant, right, and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was devastated by the reports, her lawyer said.

The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously told news media that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted. The sheriff said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

RELATED: Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash sues air traffic controllers

RELATED: NTSB: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

RELATED: Lawsuit: Kobe Bryant’s death cost his family ‘hundreds of millions’ of dollars

RELATED: Bryant's widow 'devastated' by report deputies shared graphic crash photos

Bryant previously filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The suit was filed Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet signed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime. The legislation was prompted by the crash photos.

Credit: AP
This image taken from video on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, and provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows part of the wreckage of a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. The Sunday, Jan. 26 crash killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. (James Anderson/National Transportation Safety Board via AP)