NEW YORK — The U.S. men's national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.

The union for the women's team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021.

The men's labor contract expired at the end of 2018. The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as their expired contract.

The statement urged fans to write to Congress and tell the federation's sponsors they'll withdraw support until the USSF gives the women a fair contract.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

RELATED: Gender Equality: How Women and Men View Wage Gaps (FCL Oct. 15)

RELATED: Iran women attend FIFA soccer game for first time in decades

RELATED: US women counter soccer federation's assertions on pay

RELATED: Women's national team lawsuit goes to trial May 5

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World Cup final soccer match at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

AP