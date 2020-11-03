WASHINGTON — At least three people, including two U.S. service members, were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq, according to a U.S. official Wednesday.

10 people were also injured, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Associated Press reported.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesperson in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. Caggins wrote that the base hosts coalition troops and that the attack happened on March 11 at 7:35 p.m. local time. The U.S. military is working alongside the Iraqi government to assess and investigate.

The Iraqi military said it found a pick-up truck with a rocket launcher which was mounted in the bed of the truck. According to the Iraq military, three of the rockets were still in the chambers, the U.S. military said in a statement obtained by CNN.

The Iraqi government and the U.S. government tweeted images of what they found on the Prime Minister's security department account.

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Baghdad in the first weeks of 2019 demanding that U.S. troops leave the country. According to CNN there were roughly 5,000 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq in January.





