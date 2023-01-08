U.S. nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says

The pair were taken from a clinic where they were offering medical aid to poor Haitians.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

Alix Dorsainvil is a nurse for El Roi Haiti, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince. The pair were taken from the campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of the program's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” El Roi president and co-founder Jason Brown said in the statement. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

In an advisory after the kidnapping, the U.S. State Department said that “kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens.”