The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the state-owned oil company of Venezuela, a potentially critical economic move aimed at increasing pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to cede power to the opposition.

National security adviser John Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the measures against the company to reporters at the White House.

Bolton says he expects Monday's actions will block $7 billion in assets and cause more than $11 billion in lost export proceeds during the next year.

Mnuchin says he doesn't expect U.S. consumers to see higher prices at the gas pumps as a result of new sanctions on Venezuela. He continued to say that there are a handful of U.S. refineries that had a dependence on Venezuelan oil, but they have reduced that dependence recently.

Mnuchin says he's also sure "many of our friends in the Middle East will be happy to make up the supply as we push down Venezuela's supply."

They are also aimed at boosting Maduro's rival, opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the administration recognized last week as Venezuela's legitimate leader. The sanctions will include a freeze on any assets the firm may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with it.

Venezuelan oil exports to the U.S. have declined steadily over the years, falling particularly sharply over the past decade.

The U.S. and Venezuela broke relations last week after President Donald Trump recognized opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as the legitimate Venezuelan president.

The embattled Maduro still holds the reins in Venezuela, but the U.S. and allies are using economic and diplomatic pressure to push him out. Maduro is accusing the U.S. of openly leading a coup against him.