Reports: Law enforcement fatally shoot person in Uptown Minneapolis

The United States Marshals Service says one person was shot and killed by task force members after the person pulled a gun while resisting arrest.

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States Marshals Service says one person was shot and killed by task force members in an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp Thursday.

Law enforcement say they arrived around 2 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to apprehend a suspect wanted in an arrest warrant for illegal firearm possession.

Authorities say the suspect was sitting with a female when the suspect drew a gun on officers, after failing to comply with their commands - at which point law enforcement says they fatally shot the person.

They say they female was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is continuing to operate as the lead investigative body as an investigation into the incident continues.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) St. Paul Division also responded to the shooting to assist the agencies currently investigating.

ATF is responding to an officer involved shooting incident that occurred in the Uptown area of Minneapolis this afternoon and will be on scene in a support capacity to assist investigating agencies. — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) June 3, 2021

KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming was on the scene of the busy corner near LA Fitness and Libertine restaurant.

Witnesses who live and work nearby told Rahming they heard at least 10 to 15 shots. Community activist groups that work to curb violence were also at the scene.

Rahming reported that multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Vehicles from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department can be seen. KARE 11's Lou Raguse also reported ATF agents at the scene.

According to Rahming, a crowd of onlookers has also gathered at the scene.

Witnesses who live and work nearby tell me they heard at least 10-15 shots. Community activist groups working to curb violence and deescalate tensions are also on scene. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/XmnnHg1DD7 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) June 3, 2021

Crowd is growing as we wait to find out exactly what happened here at the intersection of S Girard Av and W Lake St. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/J6SvcRK9lI — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) June 3, 2021

KARE 11's Lou Raguse earlier reported a crowd of about 100 people had gathered near Girard Avenue and Lake Street. He also confirmed ATF agents were at the scene.

Witnesses who live here say they heard *a lot* of shots coming from the parking garage. About 100 people present on Lake St right now including nearby residents, anti-police protesters, and organized violence-interrupters. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) June 3, 2021

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article cited an incorrect report that the person killed was a murder suspect who was shot by a deputy. The U.S. Marshals office now says the person was wanted for weapons possession by a felon, and was shot by a member of their task force.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will post new details as they become available.

PHOTOS: Shots reported in Uptown area of Minneapolis 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9