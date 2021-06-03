Reports: Law enforcement fatally shoot person in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States Marshals Service says one person was shot and killed by task force members in an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp Thursday.
Law enforcement say they arrived around 2 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to apprehend a suspect wanted in an arrest warrant for illegal firearm possession.
Authorities say the suspect was sitting with a female when the suspect drew a gun on officers, after failing to comply with their commands - at which point law enforcement says they fatally shot the person.
They say they female was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is continuing to operate as the lead investigative body as an investigation into the incident continues.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) St. Paul Division also responded to the shooting to assist the agencies currently investigating.
KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming was on the scene of the busy corner near LA Fitness and Libertine restaurant.
Witnesses who live and work nearby told Rahming they heard at least 10 to 15 shots. Community activist groups that work to curb violence were also at the scene.
Rahming reported that multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Vehicles from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department can be seen. KARE 11's Lou Raguse also reported ATF agents at the scene.
According to Rahming, a crowd of onlookers has also gathered at the scene.
KARE 11's Lou Raguse earlier reported a crowd of about 100 people had gathered near Girard Avenue and Lake Street. He also confirmed ATF agents were at the scene.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this article cited an incorrect report that the person killed was a murder suspect who was shot by a deputy. The U.S. Marshals office now says the person was wanted for weapons possession by a felon, and was shot by a member of their task force.
