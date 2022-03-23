'People need help in situations like this' | Maryland teacher organizes donation effort for family of student in Ukraine

John Broadwater was introduced to five-year-old Milan through Outschool virtual classes after the pandemic began.

MARYLAND, USA — After teaching English lessons to a five-year-old boy in Ukraine for the last two years, a teacher in Maryland has set out to try and help the boy's family get back on their feet after they fled the country because of war.

John Broadwater was introduced to five-year-old Milan through Outschool virtual classes after the COVID pandemic began. During his time teaching Milan, Broadwater has developed a connection with his family.

"He’s an upbeat kid. He loves to learn. He loves puppets. He enjoys talking," said Broadwater.

However, like millions of other Ukrainians last month, Milan and his family had their lives disrupted and put close to danger as Russian forces invaded the country. Broadwater told WUSA9 that updates from the boy's mother described the harsh conditions facing the family.

"She said that on the morning of the first attacks, they were woken up by the bombings," he said. "They had to flee. They slept in a subway at least for a night, maybe two nights.”

Pictures taken by the family show them huddled with other Ukrainians as they sought shelter underground to protect themselves from attacks. In one cell phone video, Milan speaks about wanting to go back home and play with his friends.

"It’s very surreal talking to Milan’s mother and Milan. It’s hard to believe something like this could ever happen," Broadwater said. "The first few days were the worst for them.”

A month later, conditions have greatly improved for the family. After first traveling to Romania, they now find themselves in Denmark far from war.

Now, Broadwater has organized an effort to help the family keep getting back on their feet. Earlier this month, he set up a GoFundMe donation page that will raise money for the mother and children.

"We're raising funds to cover their cost of living, transportation, food, anything they might need," he said.

As of Wednesday evening, the donation effort had raised more than $1,400.

For Broadwater, seeing the impact of war on Milan's family helped show him the importance of helping others in need.

"It helped me to realize that people do need help in situations like this and other cases," he said. "It’s helped to bring attention to my mindset of others in need, not just this cause.”