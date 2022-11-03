Capital Caring Health is working with the Polish government to bring emotional support to children who lost pets amid the crisis in Ukraine.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Virginia nonprofit is partnering with the Polish government to help Ukrainian children who fled their homes.

Capital Caring Health, which is headquartered in Falls Church, will provide robotic cats and dogs as companion pets to refugee children who've had to leave their own pets behind because of the war.

The organization provides hospice, palliative and elder care services to around 120,000 patients in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

CCH said in a statement that the effort has been approved by Polish officials and the robotics pets will be flown to Poland for distribution.

The statement says that clinical studies indicate that robotic pets can be a source of comfort for children between the ages of 3 to 10.

Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of CCH, said in a statement that the organization provides robotic pets to veterans with dementia in the DMV area, which has brought about "remarkable changes in behavior."

"Among the benefits are reduction in agitation, prevention of depression, and often a reduction in medications being administered,” Koutsoumpas said.

The community can support CCH's efforts to support robotic pets for Ukrainian children effort by making a donation online. (Select the "Patient Pet Services and Robotic Companion Pets" option in the specific program dropdown menu.)

A $300 donation provides one robotic pet for both a child refugee and a veteran with dementia.