Dacha Beer Garden hosts fundraiser for Ukraine marking 1 year since Russian invasion

Dacha raised nearly $50,000 last year at the start of the war.

D.C.'s Dacha Beer Garden continues to raise funds to help Ukraine. Marking one year since the Russian invasion, the bar is hosting another fundraiser this weekend at its Shaw and Navy Yard locations.

At the start of the war, Dacha raised nearly $50,000 to help refugees.

"One year ago, I was shocked and outraged, like many people around the world, as we looked on as Russia invaded my sovereign homeland of Ukraine. Like so many, I have felt anger, sadness, glimmers of hope and a call to action to try to help the Ukrainians over the last year," said manager Ilona Molyavchyk in a Twitter video.

"The embrace of our Dacha team and local community has been a small comfort during these tough times," Molyavchyk said.

Dacha helped raise $45,554 to help with supplies and humanitarian aid. Management at Dacha said they will continue to fundraise for the people of Ukraine as long as the conflict continues.

On Feb. 24 at the bar's Shaw location, and Feb. 25 at the Navy Yard location, Dacha will partner with the Sunflower Network to host fundraisers.

