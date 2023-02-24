Arlington asks residents to support its sister city in Ukraine on anniversary of invasion

Ivano-Frankivsk is the capital of Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine. In 2011, Arlington and Ivano-Frankivsk formally became sister cities.

ARLINGTON, Va. — At the one-year mark of Russia invading Ukraine, Arlington is reminding residents where they can donate to support Ukraine, and Ivano-Frankivsk – one of Arlington's sister cities.

Since 2011, the two cities have hosted government delegations, student exchange programs, and shared information with public safety responders, Arlington said in a news release.

“Arlington’s response to the crisis in Ukraine is a powerful reminder to us of the importance of sister cities and the strength of the relationship between Arlington and Ivano-Frankivsk,” said Hanna Eun, Chair of the Arlington Sister City Association (ASCA)’s Board of Directors. “ASCA is an integral part of Arlington's international community that works to provide special programming, cultural promotion, and encouraging understanding between sister cities, especially during times of conflict. Whether it be in 2014 or 2022, Arlington and the Arlington community continue to promote global awareness and international support.”

According to Arlington, Russia's invasion reached its sister city in Ukraine when missiles struck the city's airport on March 11, 2022.

Arlington has maintained its show of support for Ukraine and its sister city Ivano-Frankivsk, the county said. The Arlington County Board presented a resolution to the community back on Feb. 28, 2022.

The resolution said, "In the spirit of friendship, understanding, and mutual respect of our cultures and histories, we believe it is important to speak out against unjust actions and demonstrate our support for our friends and partners."

Arlington has five sister cities. They include Aachen, Germany; Reims, France; San Miguel, El Salvador; Coyoacán, Mexico; and Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.

The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow's aggression must stop.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote was more evidence that not only the West backs his country.

“This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine’s side," Kuleba said. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor.”

The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia’s veto power. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.

The seven countries voting against Thursday's resolution were Belarus, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Mali, which has developed close military ties with Russia. Amendments proposed by Belarus would have stripped much of the language but were resoundingly defeated.

The vote was slightly below the highest total for the five previous resolutions approved by the 193-member world body since Russia sent troops and tanks across the border into its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. That tally, in an October resolution against Russia’s illegal annexations, won approval by 143 countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.