LONDON — A man crashed a car into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday, injuring a number of pedestrians, British police said.

Metropolitan Police said the male driver of the car was arrested but offered few other immediate details and did not offer a motive. The incident led to a massive police operation. It took place at 7:37 a.m. (2:37 a.m. ET) Tuesday morning in London.

Britain's capital has been subject to a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

In June 2017, seven people were killed and dozens injured when three men — eventually shot and killed by police — rammed pedestrians with a car at London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured during a bombing attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017.

Three people — a police officer and two civilians — were killed and dozens wounded by a lone attacker near Britain's Parliament in London in March last year. The attacker was shot and killed by police. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

The Houses of Parliament are ringed by steel and concrete security barriers.

