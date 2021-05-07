Tyson Foods issues additional details on massive chicken recall

Tyson's recall alert has been updated to include additional products that had used the ready-to-eat chicken that has now been recalled for Listeria concerns.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released new details Tuesday in connection with a Tyson Foods recall involving nearly 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The new warning comes just days after a warning was issued last week for an additional 500,000 pounds of Tyson's chicken products. Food safety regulators noted Tuesday that recalled chicken products were used to make additional products produced by other food retailers, therefore increasing the amount of products in the recall.

While the USDA warns that a variety of establishments and retailers could have used the recalled chicken products, the agency gave examples in a press release Tuesday from Circle K convenience store.

Those products include items like wraps and salads made with Tyson's ready-to-eat chicken, like Circle K's buffalo style chicken club wrap, their Caesar salad with chicken breast and their country style chef salad with ham and chicken breast.

According to a previous USDA press release, the department first learned of potential contamination back on June 9, 2021, when it was notified of two people sick with listeriosis. Through an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the USDA learned of three people who had gotten sick from the chicken products, and one who had died.

According to Tyson, all of the affected products were produced in the same facility in Dexter, Mo., between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and distributed across the country. Overall, 30 different chicken products are affected, all of which can be found on the USDA's website here, along with product labels.

"While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program," the USDA said.

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” Tyson Foods' Scott Brooks said in a press release. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

According to the USDA, the contaminated products may cause an infection known as listeriosis. Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and babies, and presents with symptoms like fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.