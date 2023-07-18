Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Tupac Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was fatally shot in 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

The news comes one month after Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” said Sekyiwa Shakur, who often took deep breaths between sentences to collect herself.

The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected to receive a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date.

His professional music career only lasted five years, but he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album “All Eyez on Me,” which was packed with hits including “California Love (Remix)”, “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” and “How Do U Want It.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

As an actor, Shakur starred in several popular films such as “Poetic Justice,” “Gang Related,” “Juice” and “Above the Rim.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.