President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama never went head-to-head for the White House, but now they are doing the next best thing. A handful of candidates they endorsed will face off in several big stakes elections on Tuesday.

There are at least 28 contests in which Trump and Obama have endorsed competing candidates.

Trump has regularly handed out his endorsements via tweets. Nearly every tweet has the same message -- praising candidates for being strong on the Second Amendment, the border, the military, veterans and crime.

Congressman Keith Rothfus continues to do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania. Keith is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. He has my total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Obama, who did not jump fully into the midterm fray until early September, released his endorsements in a pair of "waves" on August 1 and October 1. His endorsements have also included several state level races, not just races for Congress and governor.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

These are the positions Trump and Obama's endorsees are vying for:

Arizona Governor

This position has gone mostly Republican in recent memory. Since 1986, only one Democrat has been elected governor of Arizona.

California Governor

The winner will succeed Jerry Brown, who is finishing his second eight-year run as governor. Newsom has been Lt. Governor since 2011. Cox briefly ran for president in 2008. Few may remember Cox and Obama debated each another in a 2004 all-candidate Illinois primary debate for the U.S. Senate seat that Obama eventually won.

Colorado Governor

Stapleton is Colorado's two-term state treasurer. Polis, who is congressional representative from Colorado's 2nd District, would be the first openly gay man elected as governor in the United States if he wins. Since 1975, a Democrat has held this position for all but eight years.

Connecticut Governor

Stefanowski is a businessman who has served as a CEO for General Electric and other companies. Lamont has tried running for office before. Most famously, he defeated U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in the 2006 Democratic primary. Lieberman kept his seat after running as an independent in the general election and winning.

Florida Governor

DeSantis was congressman for Florida's 6th District, but resigned Sept. 10 to focus on this tight race. Gillum is seen as a far-left, progressive candidate who also received an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. A Democrat hasn't won this race since 1990.

Georgia Governor

A win for Abrams would make her the first black female governor in U.S. history. Kemp is Georgia's Secretary of State. The race has become heated in recent days amid claims that Kemp's office is trying to suppress voter turnout of women and minorities by holding up 53,000 voter applications. Kemp denies the claims, calling it a "publicity stunt." The last time Georgia elected a Democrat for governor was 20 years ago.

Michigan Governor

The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. The last time the departing governor in Michigan was replaced by a member of the same party was 1968. Trump won this state in 2016 by 10,704 votes over Hillary Clinton -- a difference of 0.2 percent.

Minnesota Governor

Incumbent Mark Dayton, a Democrat, did not run for a third term.

Nevada Governor

In an extraordinary twist, 12 members of Laxalt's family wrote an op-ed urging voters to not vote for him. A win by Sisolak would make him the first Democratic governor of Nevada in 20 years.

Ohio Governor

This is the seat being vacated by Republican John Kasich due to term limits. DeWine is Ohio's current attorney general and Cordray is the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Ohio is a swing state and this race is no different, being considered a "toss up" on several race rating websites.

Wisconsin Governor

If Walker wins, it would be his third term in office -- but it would be his fourth election win for governor. He survived a recall in 2012. Evers, a career educator, is currently the Wisconsin state school superintendent. Like Michigan, Trump narrowly won this state -- a 0.7 percent advantage over Clinton.

Arizona - U.S. Senate

This is the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake. McSally is the House representative from the 2nd District. Sinema is the representative for the 9th District. With a win, Sinema would be the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Arizona since 1988.

Nevada - U.S. Senate

Heading into the final two weeks of the campaign, this race was looking to go either way. Many of the election tracking sites rate this as a toss-up. Their lone debate on Oct. 21 featured a few blows over health care and taxes.

California - U.S. House 49th District

Rep. Darrell Issa is not running for re-election for the first time since he won this seat in 2002. This is considered one of the most vulnerable seats for Republicans as Democrats try to gain control of the House.

Iowa - U.S. House 1st District

Blum is running for a third term in a district that Trump won by 3.5 points in 2016, but that Obama won overwhelmingly twice. Finkenauer, 29, would join New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the youngest women to ever be elected to Congress, should Finkenauer win.

Kansas - U.S. House 3rd District

Most election tracking sites rate this race "Lean Democrat." Yoder was first elected in 2010 and has won each election comfortably. A Davids win would make her one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress (Deb Haaland, also Native American, is expected to win her election in New Mexico).

Maine - U.S. House 2nd District

History will be made as Maine becomes the first state in the nation to use ranked-choice voting in a general election. There are a total of four people on the ballot since two independents are also running. Ranked-choice voting means a voter ranks each candidate in order of preference. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, then it goes to a second round. Then it gets complicated -- but here is an explanation. This is a tight race between Poliquin and Golden, which likely means neither wins in the first round and the ranked-choice system comes into play.

Minnesota - U.S. House 1st District

Democratic incumbent Tim Walz is abandoning this seat to run for governor. Several race ratings websites label this as a "toss-up."

Minnesota - U.S. House 2nd District

This is a rematch from 2016, which Lewis won over Craig 47 percent to 45.2 percent. A third-party candidate, Paula Overby, took 7.8 percent of the vote, which could have turned the tide in Craig’s favor had most of those gone to her. Overby is not in the race this time.

Minnesota - U.S. House 3rd District

Paulsen is a five-term Congressman who hasn’t faced a close race in the general election since he entered office. Phillips has vowed he will be a listener and will be accessible to his constituents.

Minnesota - U.S. House 8th District

Election forecasters generally has this race leading in Stauber's favor.

Nevada - U.S. House 3rd District

Tarkanian is the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. He narrowly lost the election for this same seat in 2016. This is also the second consecutive run for Congress for Lee. She lost the Democratic primary for the 4th District seat in 2016.

New York - U.S. House 11th District

While most New York City boroughs are solidly Democrat, this district -- which encompasses Staten Island and a tiny bit of Brooklyn -- has voted more conservative in recent years. Donovan won both his elections for this seat decisively. Rose is an Afghanistan veteran and Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient.

New York - U.S. House 19th District

This was a nearly 7-point win for Trump in 2016. Delgado, an attorney, also had a career as a rapper under the name “AD The Voice.” His use of explicit lyrics has been noted in a political ad against him by the National Republican Congressional Committee. Faso is seeking his second term.

Pennsylvania - U.S. House 8th District

This is an unusual race because Pennsylvania in 2018 is an unusual state. The district lines have been redrawn by order of the state supreme court due to Republican gerrymandering. Cartwright is representing the old 17th District in Congress, but is now running in the 8th. If you look at the redrawn map, Trump would have beaten Clinton by 10 points in this district in 2016.

Virginia - U.S. House 2nd District

Brat is a Tea Party Republican seeking a third term. He was the man who famously defeated former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Republican primary in 2014. Spanberger is trying to become the first Democrat since 1968 to win this seat.

Washington - U.S. House 5th District

McMorris Rodgers is the fourth-ranking Republican in the House and stands to move up with the retirement of House Speaker Paul Ryan -- if she wins. But, seeking her eighth term, this is the toughest battle she has faced in this normally red district.

Wisconsin - U.S. House 1st District

This is the seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump won this district over Hillary Clinton by more than 10 points in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

