As he embarks on a multi-state trip through parts of the country hit heavily by ongoing trade disputes, President Donald Trump is preparing to direct billions of dollars to farmers whose crops have been hurt by tariffs.

Responding to farm groups and Republican criticism on Capitol Hill, the administration has been working for months on a plan to shore up slipping prices for soybeans, pork and other crops hit with retaliatory tariffs from China.

The administration is expected to announce the aid package Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the plan, in the same week Trump is traveling to Missouri, Illinois and Iowa to speak with veterans and stump for candidates in this year's midterm elections.

The proposal to stabilize farmers, some of whom have watched prices tumble amid ongoing trade disputes, is a recognition that Trump’s tariffs are having a short-term impact on the agriculture sector heading into the elections and also that there is no clear end in sight to escalating trade battles.

"The farmers will be the biggest beneficiary," Trump said of his ongoing trade disputes during a speech in Missouri on Tuesday. "Just be a little patient."

Trump has said current trade policy disadvantages U.S. farmers and manufacturers, and supporters say U.S. tariffs slapped on billions of dollars of imports are a necessary step to negotiate better deals. But some Republicans have indicated they're concerned about an extended trade war.

Farmers have been on a downward trend for 15 years. The price of soybeans has fallen 50% since 5 years before the Election. A big reason is bad (terrible) Trade Deals with other countries. They put on massive Tariffs and Barriers. Canada charges 275% on Dairy. Farmers will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

Thirty-nine Republicans and 49 Democrats backed a non-binding resolution earlier this month calling for Congress to have a role when the president imposes trade barriers in the name of national security. The resolution was seen by some as a signal of restiveness within the GOP on Trump's handling of trade.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted the plan on Twitter.

"Tariffs are taxes that punish American consumers and producers," he wrote. "If tariffs punish farmers, the answer is not welfare for farmers – the answer is remove the tariffs."

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., described the plan as a "misplaced policy” and said farmers are “being put on welfare” because of “ill thought out” tariffs.

The president traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday to speak with veterans and to address a fundraiser. He will travel to Illinois and Iowa later in the week.

Trump is also set to meet Wednesday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The president has said trade will be central to that discussion.

Details of the plan were not clear.The administration’s proposal will rely on commodity support programs as well as the Agriculture Department’s authority to stabilize farmers during times of turmoil, according to Politico.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen

© 2018 USATODAY.COM