President Trump tweeted Wednesday night that three American prisoners held in North Korean labor camps may win their release.

"As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's words follow several media reports that suggested that a prisoner release was possible in North Korea. The reclusive nation, which has been warming up to Trump in recent weeks amid an upcoming summit, is planning to release three American prisoners just before or during the summit, according to multiple media sources.

The three men — Kim Hak-Song, also known as Jin Xue Song; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-Duk; and Kim Dong-Chul — have been relocated and are getting medical treatment ahead of the planned release, according to Reuters and AFP.

AFP cited sources and South Korean activist Choi Sung Ryong.

Choi told AFP the three men were being kept separately but were all moved to a hotel outside Pyongyang. He said they were "going on tours, receiving medical treatment and eating good food."

The Trump Administration has been pushing for their release and President has said multiple times he hoped the men would be allowed to come home.

"We are negotiating now. We are doing our very best," Trump said at a news conference last month. "I think there's a good chance of doing it. We're having very good dialogue. We will keep you informed. But we are in there and we are working very hard on that."

The three men, one of who has been in jail since 2015, could be released soon, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim Dong-Chul of Fairfax, Va., was arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years after he was accused of supposedly spying on the North Korean government. Officials said he tried to steal military secrets for South Korea.

Both Tony Kim and Kim Hak-Song were detained last year on accusations of "hostile acts" and have remained in custody since.

Last year, U.S. college student Otto Warmbier died after being imprisoned in North Korea. He was jailed after trying to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel in the country. When he was released in June back to his family, he was in a coma and unresponsive.

The release of the remaining prisoners would be a show of goodwill, the latest from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who seemingly went from warmonger to peacemaker overnight. Among the acts of his newfound peace: The historic summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, bringing a formal end the Korean War, a freeze on missile testing and the shutdown of a nuclear facility.

The change may have been triggered by a variety of factors, including pressure from economic sanctions, fears of a U.S. strike and perhaps the most critical — Kim’s confidence that his nuclear program is already a credible threat, analysts say.

"Kim seems satisfied with his deterrent force structure as he said in this New Year’s address," said Michael Elleman, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "I suspect it has been his plan all along to open 2018 with a charm offensive."

Contributing: Jim Michaels, USA TODAY.

