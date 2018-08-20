"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" will greet audiences this winter during the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual tour.
This year marks a special anniversary for the band, celebrating 20 years of their famous winter tour, based on the rockers' 1999 "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" TV movie.
The tour kicks off Nov. 14 in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and concludes Dec. 30 in Milwaukee and Cleveland, with the show visiting a total of 65 cities across North America for 100-plus performances. This year features a new stage design and incorporates presentation of the movie, which tells the story of a runaway girl who seeks shelter in a mysterious abandoned theater on Christmas Eve, soundtracked by TSO favorites including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful" and "Good King Joy."
This year's outing is TSO's second tour without founder Paul O’Neil, who passed away in 2017.
"It’s hard to believe that 20 years ago, we had just seven shows," Al Pitrelli, TSO's music director and lead guitarist, told USA TODAY. "We were so happy that 10 to 11 thousand people came out to those shows and fell in love with Paul’s creation. Last year, with Paul’s family steering the ship, we realized that his dream will live beyond him, and that makes us all very proud, happy and thankful."
To celebrate the tour's big year, TSO and Rhino Entertainment will also release a new 20th-anniversary edition of their 1998 album "The Christmas Attic," available on CD and digitally Sept. 28, with a vinyl version out Nov. 23. The new edition of the album features “Christmas Jam (Live),” a bonus track previously unreleased on CD and vinyl, available to stream below.
In terms of what this year's show has in store for fans, Pitrelli says to "expect new production, new songs and a new take on what's become a tradition for so many people nationwide."
"There are a lot of people who come back year after year, and they expect to see the stories they’ve grown so attached to, and, not to disappoint them, we keep the familiarity intact," Pitrelli said. "But, those same people in the audience know that there are always going to be a lot of surprises. This year is no different ... we as a band and production are forever pushing the envelope both musically and visually, (and) this tour is going to be epic."
The band is partnering with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for ticket sales, with signups available through Aug. 31 for access to ticket presales beginning Sept. 5 for fan club members and Sept. 11 for nonmembers. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning Sept. 14, with more details available on the band's website.
Nov. 14 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, Resch Center
Nov. 14 – Council Bluffs. Iowa, Mid-America Center
Nov. 15 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 15, – Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center
Nov. 16 – University Park, Pennsylvania, Bryce Jordan Center
Nov. 17 – Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Center
Nov. 17 – Denver, Pepsi Center
Nov. 18 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 18 – Colorado Springs, Colorado, Broadmoor World Arena
Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 21 – Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance Arena
Nov. 23 – Manchester, New Hampshire, SNHU Arena
Nov. 23 – Spokane, Washington, Spokane Arena
Nov. 24 – Worcester, Massachusetts, DCU Center
Nov. 24 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
Nov. 25 – Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 25 – Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Dome
Nov. 28 – Albany, New York, Times Union Center
Nov. 28 – Oakland, California, Oracle Arena
Nov. 29 – Rochester, New York, Blue Cross Arena
Nov. 29 – Fresno, California, Save Mart Center
Nov. 30 – Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center
Nov. 30 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
Dec. 1 – Dayton, Ohio, Nutter Center
Dec. 1 – Ontario, California, Citizens Business Bank Arena
Dec. 2 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, Van Andel Arena
Dec. 2 – Phoenix, Gila River Arena
Dec. 5 – Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 5 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Chesapeake Energy Arena
Dec. 6 – Lexington, Kentucky, Rupp Arena
Dec. 6 – St Louis, Enterprise Center
Dec. 7 – Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 7 – Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena
Dec. 8 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
Dec. 8 – Duluth, Georgia, Infinite Energy Center
Dec. 9 – Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Dec. 9 – Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Dec. 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena
Dec. 12 – Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena
Dec. 13 – Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Civic Center
Dec. 13 – Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Dec. 14 – Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena
Dec. 14 – Sunrise, Florida, BB&T Arena
Dec. 15 – Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center
Dec. 15 – Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
Dec. 16 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Giant Center
Dec. 16 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
Dec. 19 – Richmond, Virginia, Richmond Coliseum
Dec. 19 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Dec. 20 – Uniondale, New York
Dec. 20 – Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center
Dec. 21 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 21 – Houston, Toyota Center
Dec. 22 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
Dec. 22 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Dec. 23 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Dec. 23 – San Antonio, AT&T Center
Dec. 26 – Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Dec. 26 – Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center
Dec. 28 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 28 – Chicago, Allstate Arena
Dec. 29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 29 – St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center
Dec. 30 – Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 30 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center