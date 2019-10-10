The USDA has released a list of stores in multiple states affected by recall on ready-to-eat chicken products over concerns about Listeria. The stores include chains Food Lion, Kroger and Aldi's, among many others.



Tip Top Poultry issued the recall for frozen cooked, diced or shredded poultry products on Sept. 28.

The USDA said the recall was expanded Tuesday after it was found the chicken was used in additional products. Some of the products may have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores.

The chicken came in multiple product names and varieties, which you can see at this link.

The products have the establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24, 2019. They have product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the products listed in the link above. They should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Click here to see the full list of affected stores and states.

Listeria can cause illness and death, especially those who are pregnant, very young, very old, or have weak immune systems, according to the FDA.

There have been no reports of illness related to this recall, according to the USDA.