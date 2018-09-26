Tinder, the popular dating app, launched a new feature in India that allows women to exclusively send the first message.

The new setting, called "My Move," was announced earlier this year and is being tested in India. A spokesperson from Tinder said the company doesn't have a specific timeline on when or if the feature will be rolled out in the U.S.

Typically, when a woman matches with someone on Tinder, she can either send a message to her match, or her match can send the first message. But with the "My Move" setting turned on, a woman's match would not be allowed to make the first move.

The feature is similar to rival dating app Bumble's matching process. While using Bumble, women are always required to make the first move.

Tinder's India GM Taru Kapoor said the "My Move" setting is about empowering women, in a statement released by Tinder.

"By giving our female users the ability to exclusively send the first message if and when they want to, My Move provides women the autonomy to choose how to engage with their matches and empowers them to control their experiences," said Kapoor.

"My Move" can be turned on or off at any point for iOS users in India.

