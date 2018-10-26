Authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc during an investigation into several suspicious packages sent to several prominent Democrats nationwide.

Here's a timeline of the events:

Friday, Oct. 26

Noon Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc in Broward County amid an investigation into a dozen suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democrats nationwide. It is not immediately clear if he is the only suspect in the case.

8:30 a.m. A suspicious package addressed to U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) was intercepted Friday at the Opa-locka mail facility in Florida, and another addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was located in Midtown Manhattan.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Early morning: A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden is discovered in New Castle, Delaware. A second package addressed to Biden is later discovered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

9:40 a.m. The Secret Service said packages addressed to Hillary and former U.S. President Bill Clinton were intercepted by law enforcement officials. The package was intended for their Chappaqua residence.

Screening procedures stop a package containing an explosive device addressed to former President Barack Obama’s Washington D.C. residence.

10:25 a.m. The CNN offices in New York are evacuated after a suspicious package was found.

11:45 a.m. Another suspicious package was found, this time at the Florida office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

12:45 p.m. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio calls the packages “clearly an act of terror” against Americans.

Evening: President Donald Trump implored politicians to stop questioning the moral character of their opponents, using a rally in Wisconsin to call for a more civil politics hours after a series of suspicious packages were sent to Democrats and media outlets.

"No nation can succeed that tolerates violence," Trump said, breaking script from his usually highly partisan rallies to discuss the packages. "The language of moral condemnation and destructive routine, these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop. Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective."

Trump put some of the blame for the current political climate at the media.

"The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories," Trump told the audience. "They've got to stop."

Monday, Oct. 22

3:45 p.m. A suspicious explosive device was discovered at the home of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros in Bedford, New York, Authorities render the device safe.

